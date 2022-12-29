ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pyrotechnics, thumping music, signature Goan year-end culture mark day 1 of Sunburn

The 16th edition of the EDM music festival, which is going on in Goa, started off on a high note as it saw EDM enthusiasts from different parts of the globe lined up in India’s smallest state at the peak of its tourist season.

The festival attendees were dressed in their quirkiest best, with floral prints forming a huge chunk of the crowd’s sartorial pick.

The festival site in Vagator top boasts of the size of 3 football stadiums with six massive stages.

The stellar production, laser show and pyrotechnics were the highlights of the festival.

Day 1 was headlined by the Grammy winning Dutch DJ Afrojack as he belted out his widely loved bangers amidst a barrage of LED panels, strobes and CO2 cannons.

