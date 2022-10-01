In celebration of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, the official airline partner of the mega event, Qatar Airways on Saturday organised an interactive Pop-up to promote the event among fans in Mumbai.

The Pop-up will be available for the fans at the Jio World Garden on Sunday also and will feature an interactive experience including the opportunity for fans to test their skills against the world-class Brazilian star Neymar Jr, and simultaneously learn more about the history of Qatar and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Fans will also have the opportunity to share their Pop-up experience on social media for a chance to win FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 travel package, and match tickets.

“As Qatar gears up for the FIFA World Cup, we as the Official Airline Partner continue to build up the enthusiasm of football fans around the world in different ways. We eagerly look forward to welcoming all visitors planning to attend the event in November and December, and the Interactive City Opo-up in Mumbai will allow even more fans to feel the incredible energy and passion before it starts,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, in a release on Saturday.

For those looking to secure their seats now, Qatar Airways invites fans to purchase an official Qatar Airways travel package, which includes return flights, match tickets, and accommodation, to cheer on their favourite team as tickets are selling out fast, the release said.

As FIFA’s Official Airline Partner since 2017, Qatar Airways has sponsored events like the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup, and the FIFA Arab Cup, all of which were hosted in Qatar. The airline is eagerly anticipating the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 — the first in the Middle East and offering a seamless journey from more than 150 destinations across the globe to fans attending this world-class event, the release said.

