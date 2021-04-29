Qatar Airways on Thursday said it will ferry key medical aid and equipment to India from global suppliers free of charge.

The airline intends to transport 300 tonnes of aid from across its global network to Doha where it will be flown in a three-flight cargo aircraft convoy directly to destinations in India “where it is most desperately needed”.

Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker said: “The State of Qatar has a long and special relationship with India, and we have watched with great sorrow as Covid-19 has once again caused a significant challenge to the country.”

“As one of the world air cargo leaders, with an extensive international network, we stand ready to provide humanitarian support by transporting these much-needed supplies, and help the country fight back against this appalling virus.”

The airline said the cargo shipment will include PPE equipment, oxygen canisters and other essential medical items, and consists of donations by individuals and companies around the world in addition to existing cargo orders.

In the early stages of the pandemic, the airline had provided similar aid flights to China, shipping supplies to Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai in February 2020.

