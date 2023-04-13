WORLD

Qatar, Bahrain to resume diplomatic ties

The Qatari-Bahraini Follow-up Committee on Wednesday decided to restore diplomatic relations between Qatar and Bahrain in line with the principles of the UN Charter and the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

The decision was made during the second meeting of the committee at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Both sides have said that the decision stems from a mutual desire to foster the development of bilateral relations and promote integration and unity within the Gulf region, in accordance with the principles outlined in the GCC Charter, it said.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke diplomatic ties with Qatar in 2017, and imposed sanctions and blockades, due to religious and geopolitical rows.

During a GCC summit in 2021, Saudi Arabia and other countries lifted the boycotts and resumed links with Qatar.

