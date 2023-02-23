SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Qatar Open: Murray cruises into QF after 3-hour marathon win over Zverev

NewsWire
0
0

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray stormed into the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open breezing past Alexander Zverev 7-6(5), 2-6, 7-5 after a gruelling three hours and three minutes encounter.

Murray, a two-time winner at this event, took a rollercoaster opening set in the tie-break before being blown away in the second, but he earned the only break of the decider at a crucial moment late on before serving out successfully for a win.

“It makes a big difference for the players when we come and get a lot of energy and a great atmosphere from the crowd,” Murray was quoted by ATP Tour website. “Hopefully that continues the rest of the week, but I obviously enjoyed playing in that atmosphere tonight.”

The Scot was also made to work hard in the first round to battle past Italian Lorenzo Sonego in a final-set tie-break. He will next play French qualifier Alexandre Muller, who upset eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-4.

“Not so familiar, but he’s obviously had a good week this week coming through qualifying. He will have played four matches now, so obviously likes these conditions,” Murray said about his quarterfinal opponent.

“My coach will obviously watch video and stuff tonight to get a bit more familiar with his game, but it’s an opportunity for me in the quarters tomorrow and time to rest up and get ready for that one,” he added.

20230223-115403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Men’s National Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin clinch gold; Services defend...

    England team wears anti-discrimination jerseys

    Football: FIFA annual survey reports record transfers globally

    Rizwan establishes record for most T20I runs in a calendar year