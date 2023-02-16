SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Qatar Open: Swiatek stuns Collins in QF; receives walkover to the semifinal

NewsWire
0
0

World No.1 tennis player Iga Swiatek, who made a triumphant return to competition at the Qatar Open with a 6-0, 6-1 win over No.42 Danielle Collins of the USA, has paved her way into the semifinals after her quarterfinal opponent Belinda Bencic withdrew from the tournament due to fatigue.

Swiatek was set to face Bencic in Thursday’s quarterfinals, but the Abu Dhabi champion withdrew from the tournament after notching a physical, hard-fought victory over Victoria Azarenka.

The Pole will now face either No.4 seed Coco Gauff or Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals on Friday.

Last season, Swiatek kicked off her 37-match win streak in Doha, where she captured her first WTA 1000 hard-court title.

Playing her first match since the Australian Open, the reigning champion showed no signs of rust against Collins, as she built a 3-0 lead after just 10 minutes and pocketed the opening set in just 21 minutes.

With the American struggling to find her range, Swiatek lost just four points in the opening set. Collins was unable to hit a winner in the opening set while misfiring on 13 unforced errors.

Collins levelled up in the second set, snapping Swiatek’s nine-game run to get on the board at 3-1. But Swiatek refused to let her own level drop, as she steadily marched toward the finish line to seal the win after 53 minutes.

“I felt pretty confident,” Swiatek was quoted by WTA. “I’m happy that I was kind of composed and from the beginning till the end pretty focused and disciplined with tactics. I didn’t really let Danielle get into the rhythm. I wanted to be aggressive. I’m pretty happy that I did that well.”

20230216-113603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Michael Clarke blasts Australia selectors for picking Green ahead of Smith...

    My entire focus is on sports, haven’t thought about Bollywood: Neeraj...

    ONE Only The Brave: Malykhin to fight Grishenko on Jan 28

    Two-time champion Momota reaches second round at badminton worlds