Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had condemned the comments of some BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammad and summoned Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal to hand him an official note in this regard.

“Expressing the disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed (may blessings and peace be upon him), Islam and Muslims,” said a statement from Qatar Foreign Ministry.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi handed this note to the Indian envoy.

In wake of this, the Indian Embassy in Doha issued a clarification that the comments are not the views of the Indian government but of “fringe elements”.

“Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality. Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements,” it said.

The Qatar government, in a statement, said: “State of Qatar welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India in which it announced the suspension of the party’s official from practicing his activities in the party due to his remarks that angered all Muslims around the world.”

Noting that Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks by the Indian government of India, it pointed out “that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalisation, which will create a cycle of violence and hate”.

The note from Qatar indicated that more than two billion Muslims across the world follow the guidance of the Prophet, whose message is of peace, understanding, and tolerance, and a beacon of light that Muslims all over the world follow.

“The State of Qatar affirmed that these insulting remakes would lead to incitement of religious hatred, and offend more than two billion Muslims around the world, and indicate the clear ignorance of the pivotal role that Islam has played in the development of civilisations around the world, including in India,” it said.

Qatar has “reaffirmed its full support for the values of tolerance, coexistence and respect for all religions and nationalities, where such as these values distinguish Qatar’s global friendships and its relentless work to contribute to the establishment of international peace and security”, it said.

