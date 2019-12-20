Qatar tie Iran 2-2 in U23 friendly

Tehran, Dec 29 (IANS) The Qatar U23 football team came from 2-0 down to draw with Iran U23 team 2-2. The friendly match was held in Doha as part of the preparations for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

In the match, Reza Shekari gave Iran the lead in the 28th minute from the penalty spot and Mehdi Ghaedi extended Iran’s lead six minutes later late on Saturday.

Abdulrasheed Umaru Ibrahim scored twice for Qatar in the 83rd and 90th minutes to equalize for Qatar, reports Xinhua news agency.

For the 2020 AFC U23 Championship, Iran have been drawn in Group C along with defending champions Uzbekistan, China and South Korea.

The competition will be held in Thailand between January 8 and 26.

