Qatari emir, Russian president discuss bilateral ties

Doha, Aug 16 (IANS) Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin over means to boost bilateral ties and the latest developments in the region, the royal court said.

“The phone talks also dealt with strategic relations between the two friendly countries, namely in the economic and trade spheres,” the royal court said in a statement on its website on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

Sheikh Tamim extended an invitation to Putin to visit Qatar, while the Russian president invited the Qatari leader to attend the 2020 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

In July, Moscow announced its proposal for stability and security in the Gulf region, which envisages the establishment of a security organization in the region.

This proposal encompasses regional countries, Russia, India, the United States and the European Union, as well as other countries as observers.

–IANS

rt/