Qlik appoints Ankur Goel as MD for India

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Data analytics and business intelligence platform Qlik on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ankur Goel as its Managing Director for India.

“Data is the one link that can enable enterprises, institutions, and projects to make sense of the fragmented, diverse, and complex Indian market. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth in India, as well as its long-term vision of creating a data-literate world,” said Goel.

As part of his role, Goel will be responsible for bolstering Qlik’s local operations and drive stronger countrywide growth. He will report to Geoff Thomas, Qlik’s regional senior vice president for the Asia Pacific region, the company said in a statement.

“We are delighted that Ankur will be leading the next phase of our growth in India. India is already a strong growth market for Qlik, and we are only scratching the surface of what is possible.

“Increasing data literacy, and leveraging data analytics and user-driven business intelligence to unleash new insights represent huge opportunities for the country,” said Thomas.

The company’s growing footprint includes over 50,000 customers globally. Customers in India that harness its platform-based approach to derive actionable insights include Bajaj Auto, BookMyShow, Cognizant, HCL Technologies, HDFC Life, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Sitel and others.

–IANS

ksc/mag/