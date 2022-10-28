IIT Bombay is the best educational institution in India, as per the ‘QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2023’.

In the rankings, released in London recently, IIT Bombay was evaluated as India’s top higher education institution for its excellence in employability, social concern, and environment.

IIT Bombay was featured in the 281-300 rank range, followed by IIT Delhi (321-340 rank) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the third rank (361-380).

Apart from this, IIT Bombay was also included in the world’s top 100 institutes based on the employability of its graduates.

IIT Delhi was ranked for its employability and environment while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was ranked for gender equality and removing other inequalities.

In terms of competition and academic freedom, Delhi University ranked fourth in India.

Globally, the University of California was declared the top university, followed by the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia in second and third ranks respectively.

The US dominates the rankings with 135 ranked universities (19.2 per cent of the total). Of these, 30 universities are included in the top 100.

Similarly, the UK was ranked second with 67 British universities being included in the rankings.

After the US and the UK, Australia and Germany are at the forefront of this ranking.

The students and teachers of JNU are excited by the university’s performance in the rankings.

JNU Vice Chancellor Professor Santishree D. Pandit said that she congratulates the students and teachers of JNU “for fulfilling the dream of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

In the rankings, IIT Kharagpur was featured in the 551-600 rank range. IIT Kharagpur has secured the highest in continuous and regular research efforts. IIT Kharagpur has taken many special initiatives to improve lifestyle and health which are being appreciated globally.

IIT Roorkee was included in the 451-500 rank range of the list.

