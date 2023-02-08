The Qatar Stars League (QSL) on Wednesday announced that the Qatar Cup semi-finals’ ticket sales revenue will be donated to support the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

“The initiative comes from QSL’s keenness to play its role in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility and to contribute towards providing a helping hand to the victims and the affected. Therefore, we invite all fans to participate in it by purchasing tickets and attending matches to support the initiative,” QSL said in a statement.

Al Sadd will face Al Arabi in the first semi-final while Al Duhail will play against Al Wakrah in the second at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Thursday.

All sports activities in Turkiye have been suspended until further notice as the country observes a seven-day period of national mourning.

The Turkish Football Federation on Tuesday said that all of this week’s fixtures — between February 7 to12 have been postponed.

