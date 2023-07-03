Qu Dongyu was re-elected as Director-General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) here during the ongoing 43rd session of the FAO Conference.

Qu was first elected in June 2019 to head the UN agency and is the first Chinese national to serve in the position, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since assuming office, Qu has actively led the FAO to address the challenges concerning global food security and contribute to the food and agricultural development of all countries, especially developing countries. His efforts have been extensively recognised by FAO member nations.

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Rome, Italy, FAO is a specialised UN agency leading cooperation in food and agriculture. The organisation plays a vital role in global food and agricultural policy exchanges, standard-setting, information gathering and statistics.

