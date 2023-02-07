SCI-TECHWORLD

Quad launches cyber security inititiative

NewsWire
0
0

India, Australia, Japan and the United States on Tuesday launched an initiative to boost their cyber security called the ‘Quad Cyber Challenge’.

“We are inviting Internet-users across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to join the Challenge and pledge to practice safe and responsible cyber habits,” the White House said in an announcement.

“The Challenge reflects Quad’s continuing efforts to strengthen individuals’ and communities’ cyber security awareness and action, as well as to foster a more secure and resilient cyber ecosystem to benefit economies and users everywhere.”

The Challenge consists of a checklist for individuals and businesses to determine their cyber security situation, along with recommendations such as installing security updates, improving and regularly changing passwords, installing password managers, adopting two-step verification, locking up devices, and keeping back-up files.

The challenge will provide resources, including basic cybersecurity information and training, for all users and will culminate in events during the week of April 10.

“The Quad partners are working to ensure that everyone has access to the resources needed to make informed decisions while online and using smart devices,” the announcement said.

The Quad announcement said the goal is to protect cyber-users from cybercrimes and other cyber threats.

No sources are mentioned of these crimes and threats, but a lot of them originate in China. One such attack targeted India’s premier health institution, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, in November last year.

20230207-214002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature new 200MP camera

    Netflix expands cloud gaming by opening new studio

    Microsoft acquires Fungible to accelerate data centre innovation

    Google advised ‘mental health care’ over racism complaints