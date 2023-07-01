Quadcopters, night vision devices and other additional facilities to deal with natural calamity have been put in place by the Army to secure this year’s Amarnath Yatra.

Talking to the media at south Kashmir Pahalgam base camp on Saturday, Brigadier Amandeep Malti, sector commander of 1 Rashtriya Rifles, said that additional facilities have been ensured this year for the smooth and peaceful Amarnath pilgrimage.

“We have used quadcopters and nigh vision devices for round the clock surveillance along the cave shrine route. Apart from the Army, Central forces and police have been deployed on higher reaches. Every soldier has been briefed to ensure least inconvenience to locals during the Yatra period,” he said.

Mountain and avalanche rescue teams have been deployed to meet any eventuality. This year, quick and effective response teams will ensure fast evacuation in case of any natural calamity, he added.

Army along with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), NDRF and SRDRF conducted joint drills to ensure timely response in case of any natural calamity.

In another media briefing at the north Kashmir Baltal base camp, Brigadier, Atul Rajput, sector commander of 3 Rashtriya Rifles said that surveillance devices, night vision devices, anti-drone teams and bomb squads have been deployed along the route leading to the cave shrine for round the clock surveillance.

Proper tenting facility and emergency helipads are ready to evacuate the pilgrims in case of any emergency. Civil agencies, J&K police, CRPF, ITBP and other security agencies have already participated in the mock drills that includes mountain and avalanche rescue.

“Keeping in view the last year’s natural calamity, earth moving equipment has already been placed at the forward areas. We are in constant contact with the locals as they are the main stakeholders and their suggestions are valuable. This Yatra is another best time to showcase Kashmiriyat. The Army will ensure the safe return of last pilgrim,” he said.

