Quake hits Assam, no damage reported

Guwahati, Sep 22 (IANS) A moderate quake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, shook western Assam’s Barpeta district early on Tuesday, causing panic among people, officials said.

According to the state Disaster Management officials, no loss of life or property has been reported as yet.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that the quake occurred at 1.28 a.m. in Barpeta district and was at a depth of 71 km.

The tremor, which lasted for several seconds, forced panic-stricken people to run out of their homes.

Northeastern states, specially Mizoram, frequently witness mild to moderate earthquakes. Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

–IANS

