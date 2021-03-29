A moderate earthquake, measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale, was recorded in the Meghalaya capital on Monday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the Disaster Management officials in Shillong, no report of loss of life or damage to property has been received yet.

The NCS data said that the tremor occurred at 6.52 p.m. on Monday evening and was at a depth of 10 km.

Northeastern states, especially Mizoram and Manipur, frequently witness mild to moderate earthquakes that force the public and private builders to construct quake preventive houses. Seismologists consider the mountainous northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

–IANS

sc/vd