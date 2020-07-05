Quake rocks Mizoram again, no damage, casualties

Aizawl, July 5 (IANS) A moderate earthquake of 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Mizoram’s Champhai district on Sunday afternoon, the seventh tremor to jolt the northeastern state in two weeks, officials said.

According to officials of the Mizoram state disaster control center, there is no report of any damage in the state due to the tremor, which occurred at 5.26 pm on Sunday afternoon. India Meteorological Department officials said that the tremor had its epicentre 77 kms deep in the earth, and was also felt in neighbouring areas of Myanmar.

The mountainous state had recorded successive quakes during the past two weeks. A moderate earthquake, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale, shook the same Champhai area and other adjoining northeastern states bordering Myanmar on June 22, damaging 31 structures, including roads, buildings and important installations.

An similar earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit the district on Friday afternoon. Besides Champhai, a series of tremors also hit Saitual and Serchhip districts since June 22. Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

–IANS

sc/kr