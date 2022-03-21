INDIASCI-TECH

Qualcomm chips dominate in Android devices above $300

By NewsWire
0
0

Qualcomm has dominated the mid-range and premium flagship market with around 50 per cent market share across all price brackets above $300.

According to Counterpoint Research, Qualcomma’s share in smartphones priced above $500 increased from 41 per cent in 2020 to 55 per cent in 2021 owing to the launch of flagships Snapdragon 888 and 8Gen 1.

“Qualcomm struggled with a tight supply throughout the year for its mid-tier solutions. The shift in focus away from 4G SoCs also didn’t help. However, in the high value $300+ segment, Qualcomm continued to dominate with its Snapdragon 7 and 8 series,” the report noted.

MediaTek’s growth came from smartphones priced less than $299 (wholesale price). MediaTek’s growth was driven by both LTE and 5G SoCs across this price band.

In Android smartphones in the $100-$299 price band, MediaTek dominated the market with a 52 per cent share. This is where the Dimensity 700 and 800 drove the mass-market adoption of 5G smartphones in markets such as China, India and parts of the US and Europe. This allowed brands such as realme, Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo to launch 5G phones at price points below the $200 retail price.

The Dimensity 1100/1200 helped MediaTek increase share in the $300-$499 price band, where it captured a 24 per cent volume share in 2021, compared to 6 per cent in 2020.

Further, with the launch of the Dimensity 8100/8000, it is looking to strengthen its position in the $300-$499 price band.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, will reportedly support AV1 decoding.

The chip’s internal codename is SM8550, which matches the codenames of other Snapdragon 8-series chipsets. SM8450 for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, SM8350 for the Snapdragon 888, and so on.

AV1, or ‘AOMedia Video 1,’ is an open, royalty-free coding format designed for transmitting video over the Internet.

Qualcomm’s current chips don’t support native decoding of AV1 videos, unlike Samsung’s Exynos flagship SoCs from 2021 and 2022.

20220321-154202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indian defence delegation in Nigeria to enhance military cooperation

Fugitive retired UP cop surrenders in fake encounter case

‘Over 200 km cube of groundwater lost in Ganga basin between...

Pa Ranjith production ‘Kuthiraivaal’ to release on March 18