With a focus on boosting its digital strategy, chip maker Qualcomm on Friday collaborated with Adobe to deepen customer relationships and accelerate growth through highly personalised business-to-business (B2B) marketing.

This collaboration with Adobe will enable Qualcomm to reach new audiences, supporting its growth across segments including mobile, automotive, and the internet of things (IoT), while solidifying its position as the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, said the company.

“Adobe Experience Platform empowers us to reimagine the way we engage customers when they embrace our transformative technologies by integrating real-time personalisation into our omnichannel approach,” Don McGuire, SVP and CMO of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, said in a statement.

Within the Adobe Experience Platform, Qualcomm will leverage a suite of applications including Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Journey Optimizer, and Customer Journey Analytics.

These apps, when used together, enable Qualcomm to connect data across all channels — from CRM and lead generation to website visits and emails — while maintaining best-in-class governance and security, said the company.

“The collaboration with Adobe will help Qualcomm take its own digital transformation to the next level and deliver new ways to showcase the transformative technologies it is delivering to our world,” Anil Chakravarthy, President, Digital Experience Business, Adobe, said in a statement.

The new applications also strengthen Qualcomm’s existing investments in Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud, which teams leverage for digital content creation.

Adobe Commerce will also allow Qualcomm and its subsidiaries to reimagine the customer experience for its developer community, allowing individuals to conduct digital transactions directly with the company.

