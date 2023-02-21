SCI-TECHWORLD

Qualcomm may launch ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’ chip in Oct

Chip-maker Qualcomm will reportedly launch its new ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’ chipset in October this year.

The information came from a known leaker on Weibo which mentioned that Qualcomm’s next flagship system-on-chip (SoC) might be released earlier than usual, reports Android Authority.

Every year in December, the chip-maker hosts an event in Hawaii to announce the release of its newest chipset.

However, in 2022, the company had made its announcement about a month early on November 15.

It is also expected that the new Gen 3 chipset will have a new configuration.

Having the codename ‘Lanai’ with the internal model number SM8650, the chipset is likely to have a 1+5+2 core configuration.

This new configuration might boost energy efficiency by 20 per cent, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will manufacture the majority of Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets.

The chipsets are expected to be sourced from both Samsung and TSMC to reduce manufacturing costs. However, TSMC is likely to manufacture the majority of chipsets because of the 80 per cent high yield rate of its 3nm process.

20230221-131004

