Chip maker Qualcomm has announced to advance mobile computing with innovative AI collaborations that drive the convergence of mobile and PC to bring cutting-edge mobile innovations to Windows 11 PCs.

“Our vision is to drive the convergence of mobile and PC, bringing the best of the smartphone to your laptop. Enhanced software, custom hardware, unprecedented connectivity, and broad ecosystem support set Snapdragon compute products apart from the competition,” said Kedar Kondap, SVP and GM, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“With Snapdragon at the centre of premium experiences, we continue to enable innovative designs and extraordinary experiences that users deserve, accelerating the transition to Windows on Snapdragon,” he added.

With this collaboration, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon has enabled new AI-accelerated experiences for Windows 11 users, including through Windows Studio Effects Voice Focus, Background Blur, according to an official report.

The PC ecosystem recognises that Windows 11 PCs powered by Snapdragon compute platforms prove highly productive, collaborative, and secure – helping business goals be reached and expectations exceeded.

With the powerful performance, neural processing, and industry-leading efficiency of Snapdragon computing platforms, Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft are advancing AI capabilities and transforming modern laptops, the report added.

The chip maker also announced that in 2023, more key Adobe Creative Cloud applications will become native for Windows 11 PCs powered by Snapdragon compute platforms.

20221117-125805