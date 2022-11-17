SCI-TECH

Qualcomm, Microsoft to redefine Windows 11 PC experience

NewsWire
0
0

Chip maker Qualcomm has announced to advance mobile computing with innovative AI collaborations that drive the convergence of mobile and PC to bring cutting-edge mobile innovations to Windows 11 PCs.

“Our vision is to drive the convergence of mobile and PC, bringing the best of the smartphone to your laptop. Enhanced software, custom hardware, unprecedented connectivity, and broad ecosystem support set Snapdragon compute products apart from the competition,” said Kedar Kondap, SVP and GM, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“With Snapdragon at the centre of premium experiences, we continue to enable innovative designs and extraordinary experiences that users deserve, accelerating the transition to Windows on Snapdragon,” he added.

With this collaboration, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon has enabled new AI-accelerated experiences for Windows 11 users, including through Windows Studio Effects Voice Focus, Background Blur, according to an official report.

The PC ecosystem recognises that Windows 11 PCs powered by Snapdragon compute platforms prove highly productive, collaborative, and secure – helping business goals be reached and expectations exceeded.

With the powerful performance, neural processing, and industry-leading efficiency of Snapdragon computing platforms, Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft are advancing AI capabilities and transforming modern laptops, the report added.

The chip maker also announced that in 2023, more key Adobe Creative Cloud applications will become native for Windows 11 PCs powered by Snapdragon compute platforms.

20221117-125805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid disrupted delivery of DTP-1 jab in over 3mn kids in...

    Microsoft working on tri-fold Surface phone: Report

    Global economic instability will affect tech sector: Sundar Pichai

    Tesla workers find lack of seats, crappy Wi-Fi as they return...