Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Platform to power Meta Quest Pro

Chip-maker Qualcomm has revealed its latest Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 Platform will power the next generation of mixed and virtual (MR and VR) devices.

The new chip-set will be used in Meta Quest Pro VR headset announced at ‘Meta Connect 2022’.

Each Quest Pro comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and 10 high-res sensors, five inside the headset and five outside, that help enhance a variety of immersive experiences.

“We worked closely with Meta on the platform requirements to deliver this new premium-tier Snapdragon XR2+ and we know it will help transform immersive experiences for users around the world,” said Hugo Swart, vice-president and GM of XR, Qualcomm Technologies.

The new platform offers better heat dissipation, significant performance headroom to achieve 50 per cent higher sustained power and 30 per cent improved thermal performance.

Moreover, the platform boosts concurrent perception technologies, including head, hand and controller tracking, 3D reconstruction, and low-latency video pass-through.

“At Meta, we’re building the next-generation computing platform with our VR/MR devices. We believe VR and MR will radically transform how we work, collaborate, and connect with each other, and we’re thrilled to be with Qualcomm Technologies on this journey,” said Mark Rabkin, Head of VR at Reality Labs, Meta.

The controllers of Meta Quest are powered by Snapdragon 662 Platform, which allows them to self-track through multiple embedded positional cameras and offers ultra-low latency to the headset.

