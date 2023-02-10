SCI-TECHWORLD

Qualcomm testing 10-inch tablets with upcoming Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 chip

Chip-maker Qualcomm is reportedly testing 10-inch tablets with its upcoming “Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 chipset”.

This suggests that the processor is expected to focus on tablets that are 10-inch or larger, as well as some 2-in-1 tablets and even Windows on ARM laptops, reports GSMArena.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4, code-named “Hamoa”, is likely to have 12 CPU cores, 8 performance (up to 3.4GHz) and 4 efficiency cores (up to 2.5GHz).

The chip-maker has been testing Hamoa-based development devices since November last year.

However, it is still unclear when the first commercial device will become available. It might be launched later this year or in early 2024, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that Qualcomm was developing a new “Snapdragon 8cx Gen4” chipset that will compete against Apple’s M-series processors.

The chip-maker was apparently not developing a new graphics processing unit (GPU) for the new chipset because it is expected to have the same Adreno 740 graphics processor as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

