SCI-TECHWORLD

Qualcomm to acquire Autotalks to bolster Snapdragon’s automotive safety tech

NewsWire
0
0

Chipmaker Qualcomm on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an Israel-based fabless semiconductor company Autotalks that builds chipsets and system-on-a-chip technology to aid in automotive safety.

By acquiring Autotalk, Qualcomm Technologies will add Autotalk’s dual-mode, production-ready safety solutions to its Snapdragon Digital Chassis product portfolio, a comprehensive suite of cloud-connected automotive platforms.

Autotalks’ technology is utilised in sensors designed to assist drivers of various types of vehicles, including bikes and cars, to detect potential road hazards, such as other vehicles in blind spots.

In addition, this technology enables communication between vehicles that use compatible technology, which enhances responsiveness and promotes safer driving.

aceWe have been investing in V2X research, development and deployment since 2017 and believe that as the automotive market matures, a standalone V2X safety architecture will be needed for enhanced road user safety, as well as smart transportation systems,” Nakul Duggal, senior vice president & GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, said in a statement.

“We share Autotalks’ decades-long experience and commitment to build V2X technologies and products with a focus on solving real-world road user safety challenges,” he added.

Moreover, the company said that the combination of Autotalks’ expertise and industry-leading products with Qualcomm’s 20 years of automotive industry experience and commitment to V2X aims to help accelerate the development and adoption of V2X solutions to improve traffic efficiency and help with driver and road user safety.

“We are confident that by combining our knowledge and expertise, we will not only deliver strong V2X products that will enhance transportation efficiency and safety for road users but will accelerate widespread adoption of V2X. We look forward to serving the auto industry together with Qualcomm and to bring the best technologies to market,a Hagai Zyss, CEO of Autotalks, said in a statement.

20230508-170202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Android 13 to improve in audio streaming via Bluetooth: Report

    Apple may bring ‘Continuity’ features to its AR headset

    New iPad (10th Gen) makes work and play more fun in...

    Israeli, Australian researchers develop method to predict wave breaking