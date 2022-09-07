INDIASCI-TECH

Qualcomm unveils 2 new Snapdragon chips for mid-tier phones

NewsWire
0
0

Chip-maker Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 mobile platforms to address the mid-tier and mass-volume smartphone segment.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 extends users’ reach with expansive connectivity and sustained, efficient power and performance for high-intensity gaming.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 offers impressive performance and AI to make interactions seamless and intuitive. This chip also provides advanced photography features as well as improved connectivity, the company said in a statement.

Commercial devices powered by Snapdragon 6 are expected to be available in Q1 2023, while devices based on Snapdragon 4 are likely to be available in the ongoing third quarter.

“Both Snapdragon 6 and Snapdragon 4 provide upgrades in their respective series to enable advancements in capture, connectivity, entertainment, and AI. These new mobile platforms help our customers to deliver advanced solutions for consumers,” said Deepu John, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 allows users to capture 108 MP photos and video with computational HDR via support for staggered HDR image sensors  a first in the Snapdragon 6-series.

Snapdragon 6 features the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine enabling up to three times improved AI performance compared to its predecessor for intelligent assistance across the board, including AI-based activity tracking.

“With hard-hitting gaming features that deliver up to 35 per cent quicker graphics rendering and up to 40 per cent faster processing, Snapdragon 6 powers HDR gaming at an ultra-smooth 60+fps while delivering real-time responses and high-quality visuals for winning entertainment,” said the company.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 boasts impressive performance and multi-day battery life.

The platform features up to 15 per cent improved CPU and up to 10 per cent enhanced GPU compared to the previous generation, allowing users to multitask smoothly and enjoy immersive entertainment.

“Based on our long-lasting collaboration with Qualcomm, we can’t wait to introduce our upcoming new iQOO smartphone adopting the new Snapdragon mobile platform,” said Nipun Marya, chief executive officer, iQOO India.

“As a company, we will continue to find the perfect balance between performance and affordability by utilising the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile platform in the future,” said Francois La Flamme, head of strategy and chief of marketing office, Motorola.

20220907-123806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Follow Sonam Kapoor’s night skincare regime

    Meta empowers 1.5 mn nonprofits in Instagram Reels on Earth Day

    UP farmer commits suicide after rain destroys crops

    NH 7 Weekender represents my growth as an artiste: Raja Kumari