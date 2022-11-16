BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECH

Qualcomm unveils innovator kit to empower new developers

NewsWire
0
0

In a bid to empower new developers, chip major Qualcomm has announced an ‘Innovators Development Kit’ that will first be available to select universities and research institutions for on-device machine learning applications.

The company said that it will enable developers to work across various Qualcomm Technologies software solutions to minimise time-to-market and increase customisation.

“Providing new developer communities with access to our technologies will further enable innovation that accelerates the digital economy and drives the greater good,” said Ziad Asghar, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, at the company’s flagship ‘Snapdragon Summit 2022’ here.

It offers a hardware development kit based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, software tools and support for a new community of developers.

This Qualcomm Innovators Development Kit will later expand to additional developer segments, such as security, multimedia, embedded systems computing and more.

“Improving time-to-market for developers by minimising the time from intent to prototype will allow these communities to leverage our aOne Technology Roadmap’ for their product needs,” said Qualcomm.

Several leading research institutions in the US, including Duke, MIT, and University of California San Diego, are sampling the Qualcomm Innovators Development Kit in the coming months.

Through the availability of tools and resources, including the Qualcomm AI Stack, the developer kit allows developers to conduct on-device AI research in order to create cutting-edge AI applications, allowing for even more flexibility with end solutions, said the company.

20221116-052202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vestige reiterates its commitment to women empowerment under its initiative: Let’s...

    Maruti Suzuki’s subscribe programme expands to 20 cities

    European tensions: Stocks plunge on geo-politics; realty shares down (Ld)

    ‘Missile firer’ defence entrepreneur Rangarajan in India’s Rich List