Qualcomm on Tuesday unveiled new Snapdragon chips for smartwatches and OPPO and Mobvoi will be among first companies to use the new wearable platform, with 25 designs in the pipeline across segments.

Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 are designed to advance ultra-low power and breakthrough performance for next-generation connected wearables with a focus on extended battery life, premium user experiences, and sleek, innovative designs.

By using these platforms, manufacturers can scale, differentiate, and develop products faster in the continuously growing and segmenting wearables industry, the chip-maker said in a statement.

“Purpose-built for next generation wearables, these platforms address the most pressing consumer needs by delivering ultra-low power, breakthrough performance, and highly integrated packaging,” said Pankaj Kedia, global head of Smart Wearables, senior director, product marketing, Qualcomm.

New enhancements to the flagship Snapdragon W5+ platform offer 50 per cent lower power, 2X higher performance, 2X richer features, and 30 per cent smaller size.

“With the Snapdragon W5+ platform, we’re excited for what’s possible in bringing new levels of performance, capability and battery life to Wear OS smartwatches,” said Bjorn Kilburn, GM and Senior Director of Wear OS at Google.

The Snapdragon W5+ wearable platform incorporates innovations including new ultra-low power Bluetooth 5.3 architecture, low power islands for Wi-Fi, GNSS, and Audio, and low power states such as Deep Sleep and Hibernate.

