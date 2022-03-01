SCI-TECH

Qualcomm unveils two new audio platforms

The US-based chipmaker Qualcomm has announced two new feature-packed, ultra-low-power wireless audio platforms — S5 Sound Platform and S3 Sound Platform — with support for Snapdragon Sound technology.

These optimised platforms are dual-mode, combining traditional Bluetooth wireless audio and the latest LE Audio technology standard.

“In these tiny platforms, we integrated our Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation in a dedicated hardware block, and as a result are bringing substantial noise cancellation improvements, to whatever is in a listener’s earbud,” James Chapman, vice president and general manager, Voice, Music and Wearables, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

The new platforms offer audio OEMs broad flexibility for device customisation at a range of tiers, unlocking new design opportunities.

The wide range of user experiences are underpinned by an enhanced platform architecture that achieves double the compute capability compared to our previous generation wireless audio platforms, with no compromise to ultra-low-power performance.

The Qualcomm S5 and S3 Sound Platforms are sampling to customers with commercial products expected in the second half of 2022.

