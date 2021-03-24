Qualcomm is reportedly working on an Android-powered, handheld gaming console similar to the popular Nintendo Switch.

As per a report by Android Police citing sources, the Qualcomm device will have detachable controllers like the Joycons on Nintendo’s handheld console.

Qualcomm is said to be targeting a price of around $300 for its gaming console.

The gaming device is likely to include a large 6000mAh battery, equipped with the company’s Quick Charge technology.

Qualcomm is using a “premium supplier in the controller space to design and manufacture the gamepads.”

These controllers are said to be designed and manufactured by a big name in the controller industry. More specifically, it will likely be running a custom version of Android 12.

Like the Nintendo Switch, Qualcomm’s portable may support display-out capabilities to play on an external TV or monitor.

Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in units and dollars for both December and the 2020 year in the US.

Annual dollar sales of Switch hardware were the second highest for a platform in the US history.

Half of the top 20 best-selling games of December were published by Nintendo.

