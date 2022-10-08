INDIASCI-TECH

Qualcomm working on new Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 processor

US-based chip maker Qualcomm is reportedly working on a new processor titled ‘Snapdragon 7 Gen 2’.

The upcoming CPU with model number ‘SM7475’ is likely to have a tri-cluster design with one prime, three gold, and four silver cores, reports Gizmochina.

The gold is expected to peak at a frequency close to that of the prime core, which will operate at 2.4GHz, whereas the silver core will operate at 1.8GHz.

As per the report, the new chipset is expected to come with new core designs that mean Cortex A715 for Prime and Gold cores and A510 for Silver cores.

The chipset might come with a small performance bump but with improvement in efficiency, the report said.

The SM7475 might provide 5-10 per cent higher performance than its predecessor, while also being marginally more efficient, the report said.

Next month, the company is likely to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might be based on TSMC’s 4nm manufacturing process.

As per reports, the chip consists of one X3 super core, two A720 large cores, two A710 large cores and three A510 high-efficiency cores.

