Quality time with a few good men: Smith posts picture with friends

Sydney, July 6 (IANS) Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith is making the most of this period of lull due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Days after posting pictures of him hitting the nets, Smith was seen spending quality time with friends in a social media post.

“Quality time with a few good men #farmlife,” former skipper Smith posted on social media platform Instagram with a photo of him in the company of four others in the garden.

Smith recently posted about him hitting the nets for the first time in three months.

“First hit in the nets in 3 months. Good news… I remembered how to hold the bat,” said former captain Smith in an Instagram post with a photo of him in cricket gear.

The coronavirus pandemic had brought the world to a standstill since March with all outdoor activity severely limited in almost every part of the globe. Cricket was halted since mid-March due to the deadly virus with the Indian Premier League also being postponed.

Australia are currently scheduled to play their first Test of the revamped FTP in November, against Afghanistan. It will be followed by the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in December.

Smith has been a vital cog in Australia’s wheel especially in red-ball cricket where he is the No.1 batsman in the world at the moment.

–IANS

dm/bbh