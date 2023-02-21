Director Peyton Reed is unsure about the future of the ‘Ant-Man’ movies.

The 58-year-old director has been directing the three MCU movies starring Paul Rudd as the titular superhero and always gets “suspicious” when thinking about what lies ahead, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It’s interesting because, you know, I’m superstitious about this stuff, right? I mean, when we were doing the first Ant-Man, there was certainly no guarantee we were going to get to make a second one. And even after the second one, there was no guarantee,” he said, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“When we finally announced that, ‘Okay, we’re gonna make Quantumania, we’re gonna get to do this,’ it was marshalling all the forces onto that because we knew if we’re gonna get to do a third one, it’s gotta be something altogether different. We gotta show the audience something different.”

“For me, it was the Quantum Realm, of being able to create that whole world, worlds within worlds, and answer those questions. What the hell was Janet Van Dyne doing down there for 30 years? And also, to kick off Phase 5, to introduce Kang the Conqueror with Jonathan (Majors).”

The “Bring It On” director went on to add that he is unsure about the future of the franchise now that the trilogy is completed with the release of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and wishes to “play in lots of different sandboxes.”

He told Collider, “So I was focused on that thing. Now that the trilogy is done, who knows? Again, years ago – you and I have talked about this before – I developed ‘Fantastic Four’ like 20 years ago. I channelled a lot of my ‘Fantastic Four’ love into the ‘Ant-Man’ world, and specifically into ‘Quantumania.’ “

“You know, it’s no mistake that both are kind of dysfunctional families of superheroes, and in Fantastic four they may go into the Negative Zone, we went to the Quantum Realm. I really scratched that itch with these movies. I want to play in a lot of different sandboxes.”

“I would never say no to a future doing stuff at Marvel. I mean, I’ve loved my time at Marvel, I love the people in Marvel, and I love what they’ve been able to do. It’s strange because 2014 is not that long ago, but the idea of this interconnected universe of movies is a relatively new idea.”

