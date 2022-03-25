HEALTHWORLD

Quarantine period removed in Fiji to attract more foreign visitors

By NewsWire
Fiji has announced that the three-night-stay requirement upon entry into the country is being removed and fully vaccinated visitors can come to the island nation from April.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), Fiji’s Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced in parliament on Thursday that following the establishment of private testing facilities nationwide, the three-night-stay requirement upon entry into Fiji is being removed.

He said that from April 7 this year, fully vaccinated visitors, residents, or citizens of Fiji will only need to conduct Rapid Antigen Test within 24-hours of arrival in Fiji at an approved testing facility, Xinhua news agency reported.

“All visitors to Fiji will play by the same rules because from April 7, we will also do away with the Travel Partner system. In other words, anybody from anywhere in the world can come to Fiji as long as they are vaccinated,” he added.

He said the most important thing is that visitors need to be vaccinated.

“If they test upon arrival, then the country of origin is far less important.”

The Minister also said that from Friday, wearing masks in Fiji will become optional and all venues in the island nation, including stadiums may operate at full capacity. And social distancing requirements will no longer be enforced either.

Fiji, which has a population of around 900,000, now has a total of more than 64,000 Covid-19 cases with 834 deaths since March 2020.

Fiji has also recorded 912 Covid-19 positive patients who died from other serious medical conditions unrelated to Covid-19.

At present, 87 per cent of Fiji’s eligible population (all persons 12-years-old and beyond) have been fully vaccinated. And as of Wednesday, 114,924 people in Fiji have received booster doses.

