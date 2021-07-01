The federal government’s step to ease border restrictions for fully-vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents is not going to help Canadians stranded in India. The Indian government is allowing second doses after 28 days of first dose to travellers but not to Canadian passport holders as their priority is Indian citizens bound to travel abroad for study or jobs. Canadians are running from pillar to post to get vaccinated but in vain. In New Delhi, it’s a total mess as it is available at one location where people line up at 4 am to take a token and only 200 people get vaccinated. Many foreign countries including Canada are sending medical aid to India but Canadians are being ignored there. Many requests to Consular Services at Canadian High Commissioner have yielded no results. Emergency Response in Ottawa have shown their inability using the excuse of India’s local laws.

Paul Yash