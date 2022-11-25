The video of a fight between two groups in Hyde Park society of Noida has surfaced online.

It is alleged that flower pots outside the houses were broken in the altercation that took place on Thursday night. Many residents gathered in the society after the incident and the ruckus continued till late night.

According to sources, the fight was a result of a dispute regarding Apartment Owners Association (AOA) elections in the society located in Sector 78. A team from Kotwali Sector 113 police station reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control. One of the parties accused the other side of misbehaving with women.

SHO Sharad Kant said that some of the accused were in an inebriated state during the incident.

Disputes regarding the AOA have also taken place earlier in the society, said sources.

