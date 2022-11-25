INDIALIFESTYLE

Quarrel amongst residents in Noida’s Hyde Park society, video surfaces

NewsWire
0
0

The video of a fight between two groups in Hyde Park society of Noida has surfaced online.

It is alleged that flower pots outside the houses were broken in the altercation that took place on Thursday night. Many residents gathered in the society after the incident and the ruckus continued till late night.

According to sources, the fight was a result of a dispute regarding Apartment Owners Association (AOA) elections in the society located in Sector 78. A team from Kotwali Sector 113 police station reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control. One of the parties accused the other side of misbehaving with women.

SHO Sharad Kant said that some of the accused were in an inebriated state during the incident.

Disputes regarding the AOA have also taken place earlier in the society, said sources.

20221125-143603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PUMA opens its largest experiential store in South India

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians fined for slow over

    Cleaning up Goa’s beaches by giving second life to beer bottles

    India well-placed to become global leader in yoga, traditional medicine: Sonowal