Work on the under construction quarters of Kashmiri Pandits in Windhama area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal is in full swing and it is hoped that these residential quarters will be completed very soon. It is noteworthy that after the attack on Kashmiri Pandits, the pace of work on these residential quarters has been increased.

According to the details, there is a plan to construct 192 flats in Windhama area of Ganderbal district, most of which have been completed. The work of this transit camp, which was started in 2019, was greatly affected by the abrogation of Article 370 and the situation caused by the global pandemic, but this work was restarted from 2020. After the attacks on Kashmiri Pandits this year, the pace of work on these transit camps has been accelerated.

According to the Public Works Department, the basic work of 12 building structures of the transit camp under construction at Windhama, Ganderbal has been completed while three blocks are nearing completion. an official further said that each block consists of a four-storied building with four flats in each floor, totalling 16 flats in each block. This government quarters (transit camp) covers 30 kanals and is expected to accommodate around 192 families.

It should be noted that for the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits, residential quarters are being constructed at many places including Shopian, Baramulla, Budgam, and Ganderbal districts. According to officials, the pace of work on all the quarters has been accelerated and they will be completed very soon.

