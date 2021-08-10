Quebec’s health minister announced today that a vaccination passport system will be implemented in the province on September 1 to combat rising COVID-19 cases and an “inevitable” fourth wave.

Christian Dubé unveiled a few details about the vaccine passport, announced last week by Premier François Legault, saying it will be implemented in places with high capacity and a high rate of contact, such as festivals, bars, restaurants, gyms and training facilities. They will not be used in retail stores or schools as of now.

The province is still discussing whether to include religious gatherings and weddings in the list of events that will require vaccine passports, he added.

Quebec is also still considering making vaccinations compulsory for health workers.

The passport will be used on an app that is being tested this week. Dubé explained the application will read the QR code sent to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, adding that both businesses and clients will need to download the software.

The government wants to have the smartphone application ready for use across the province by September, according to Dubé. People who do not have a smartphone will be able to use the paper vaccination certificates issued at vaccine centres.

So far, 84 per cent of Quebecers have received a first dose, Dubé said while adding that he’d like to see all of those who have had one dose receive a second by the end of the month. This means 1.1 million doses need to be administered by August 31.