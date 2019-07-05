Quebecers affected by religious symbols bill can apply for jobs in Brampton

Bramptonians looking and hoping for jobs in Brampton may be slightly apprehensive about their chances after Brampton council officially encouraged Quebec residents affected by new legislation prohibiting government workers from wearing religious symbols to apply for jobs in Brampton instead.

At a special council meeting on Wednesday, Brampton council followed suit and passed a similar motion inviting Quebec residents to do the same for emergency services and municipal government jobs in Brampton.

Mayor Patrick Brown, who tabled the motion, originally intended it to focus on Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, but his motion was expanded to include all city departments before council passed it with a 9-1 vote.

While most councillors with one eye on winning elections had no qualms about the move, only Wards 7 and 8 Counillor Pat Fortini voiced concerns that it could impact Bramptonians.

But Mayor Patrick Brown quickly assured all that Quebec residents who apply for jobs wouldn’t be given preferential treatment.

Soon Brampton city will place select advertising in Quebec promoting the initiative.

While still supporting the motion, Wards 9 and 10 Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon, who is a member of Brampton’s Sikh community, tried to add an amendment to the motion directing staff to perform an audit of Brampton’s own staffing and hiring processes.

Dhillon’s amendment could not be considered during a special meeting due to council’s procedural rules, but staff informed council a diversity audit is underway by a third-party firm and will provide an update to at council on July 10. He said he would wait for that report before bringing the matter forward again. -CINEWS