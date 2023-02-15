ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ to stream on Netflix from May 4

The prequel to spin-off to ‘Bridgerton’ titled ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ is set to stream from May 4 on Netflix.

The series will showcase the rise of a young Queen Charlotte, essayed by India Amarteifio, and her romance with the young King George, played by Corey Mylchreest.

Streaming giant made the announcement of the streaming date via a press statement, where it described the series as “A love story that changed the world’.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ is centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

