British Vogue released a special edition cover celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Britain’s reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II with a picture of her clicked in 1957 by Antony Armstrong Jones.

The picture is of a young Queen Elizabeth II, during the early days of her rule and she is wearing an 1820 gold, silver crown made for King George V as well as a George IV state diadem.

See the picture here:

Sharing the image on their Instagram, Vogue wrote: “As Her Majesty becomes the first British monarch in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, the April issue explores Vogue’s unique relationship with the royal, and features rarely seen images from the archive at Vogue House,”

Vogue is also releasing another cover of the ‘playful’ queen, Ana Taylor Joy where the actor is wearing the replica of a diamond diadem.

Here is the other cover:

Vogue, which is one the leading magazines and a voice of authority in the fashion world also heaped praises on the reigning monarch. The magazine’s deputy editor Sarah Harris was full of praises for Queen Elizabeth II and said that her style choices were “a royal lesson in modern dressing”.

She wrote,” Queen Elizabeth II’s style choices are, and have always been, faultless. Always correct, composed and confident, and though it may look relatively straightforward in terms of shape and silhouette, her attire never fails to convey a message of optimism, diplomacy, hope and stability,”

Sarah further added that while the Queen’s style is consistent and may be considered simple in form, it’s anything but simple when it comes to her “unwavering commitment to colour”.

Sarah elaborated further, “Hues are plucked from chalky, pretty pastels to bold paintbox brights to shimmering metallics and even a punchy palette of retina-searing verging-on-neons.”

Sarah added that there were clever tricks in designing royal dresses. She revealed that weights were sown into hemlines of dresses for days when the gust of wind may be stronger. Heavily beaded dresses have additional lining inside to serve as cushions and the most important part of the royal couture is that the clothes have to be crease-free. It is said that every fabric used for designing royal clothes is first thoroughly twisted to check if it can withstand wrinkles.

Queen Elizabeth’s first Vogue appearance was in 1927, when she was just a year old. She has now become the first monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. On February 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth completed 70 years on the throne.