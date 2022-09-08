INDIATOP NEWSWORLD

Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as ‘stalwart of our times’: PM Modi

NewsWire
0
11

Paying tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that she will be remembered as “the stalwart of our times”.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour”, said PM Modi in a tweet while paying tribute to her.

Prime Minister Modi recalled his meeting with Queen Elizabeth II during the UK visit in subsequent tweet and said, “I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture”.

20220909-002602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Newly elected village head in UP booked for sedition

    K’taka primary school teachers to wear black badges

    Maha notches zero Covid deaths for third time in 7 days

    MCD and DJB lock horns over borewell sealing in parks