Paying tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that she will be remembered as “the stalwart of our times”.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour”, said PM Modi in a tweet while paying tribute to her.

Prime Minister Modi recalled his meeting with Queen Elizabeth II during the UK visit in subsequent tweet and said, “I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture”.

