Queen Elizabeth II’s under medical observation at Balmoral, family rush to side of ailing monarch

Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors “are concerned” for her health and have recommended that the monarch remain under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

All of Queen Elizabeth’s four children including daughter Princess Anne and youngest son Prince Edward are now at Balmoral Castle in Scotland , who is 96, have been informed of the concern for her health.

Her son Prince Charles, along with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen’s grandson Prince William, have traveled to Balmoral.

The Queen met with Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday. Truss tweeted Thursday that “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” Truss added.

That meeting would typically have taken place at London’s Buckingham Palace, but the monarch has significantly reduced her duties and travel in recent months as she suffered with mobility issues.

