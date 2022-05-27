In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth became the first monarch every to celebrate a platinum jubilee, which means she has reigned on the throne for 70 years. To mark the platinum jubilee, all through this year there will be varied celebrations held across the country and one of the celebrations is the unveiling of a special emoji.

This special emoji has been dedicated to commemorate the platinum jubilee – the emoji is a crown-wearing corgi named PJ and it has now been unveiled by the Royal Family.

Unveiling the emoji, the official Twitter handle of the Royal Family tweeted, “Meet PJ the corgi, our Jubilee emoji! PJ will appear whenever you use #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #PlatinumPartyatthePalace #PlatinumJubileePageant or #TheBigJubileeLunch and we’re hoping that as many of you as possible will use PJ to help celebrate the Jubilee here on Twitter.”

Here is the official Royal Family tweet:

Meet PJ the corgi, our Jubilee emoji!



PJ will appear whenever you use #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #PlatinumPartyatthePalace ⁰#PlatinumJubileePageant ⁰or #TheBigJubileeLunch and we’re hoping that as many of you as possible will use PJ to help celebrate the Jubilee here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/UyNVwCN9n9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 26, 2022

On their Instagram post, the British Royal Family further added, “With exactly a week to go until The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin in earnest with the spectacular Trooping the Colour, we’re launching some social media tools to help you share your Jubilee celebrations in style here on Instagram. The other social media stickers for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations include a crown, a pooping champagne bottle, a guardsman and his horse enjoying some Jubilee tea and bunting. We’re hoping as many of you as possible use these tools to celebrate the Jubilee with us here on Instagram.”

Here is the Instagram post:

Instagram is also going to introduce a new filter that will allow users to try on a royal crown.

As per several reports, Corgis are Queen Elizabeth’s favourite breed of dogs and so, they have found a special place in the official celebrations. As stated by People, “Corgis have been synonymous with the Queen, 96, throughout her reign — with stuffed versions even for sale in the palace shops. As a young princess, the future monarch was given her first corgi Susan on her 18th birthday, but it was her father, King George VI, who introduced the first of the little dogs into the family with a corgi named Dookie in 1933.”