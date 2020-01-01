Canindia News

‘Queen’ maker Vikas Bahl to make digital debut with crime comedy ‘Sunflower’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE04

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl is set to step into the digital world.

The director of “Queen” and “Super 30” is now gearing to make a web show titled “Sunflower”, a crime comedy set in a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower. The show promises a quirky set of characters.

“This is my first project as a digital creator and it is fantastic to start off with. ‘Sunflower’ is a project that has been exciting from the moment we conceptualised it to the point we finalised the script,” Bahl said.

The cast has not been revealed yet. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., the series is directed by Rahul Sen Gupta. It is scheduled to release on Zee5 in April 2021.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Sanjay Dutt returns to work, says he will ‘beat’ cancer in viral video

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

January Jones raises awareness for breast cancer

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Ranveer Singh’s car hit by bike, actor unhurt

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Wish it was releasing in theatres: Aamir Khan on Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Post Malone wins big

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

CBI refutes closure of SSR case, says probe still on

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

26 years on, Morgan Freeman looks back at ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ journey

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Exploiting creative liberty: PIL in Apex Court says OTT platforms abusing right to expression

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

‘Two And A Half Men’ actress Conchata Ferrell passes away at 77

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More