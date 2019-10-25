Quess hiresMcKinsey honcho Moraje as group CEO

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) Leading IT services provider Quess Corporation Ltd hired global consulting firm McKinsey senior partner Krishna Suraj Moraje as group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) designate and director from November 4.

“Moraje will succeed Subrata Nag as the group CEO on the latter’s retirement in 2020. The appointment in advance will ensure a smooth transition and enable Moraje to benefit from Nag’s leadership,” said the city-based company in a statement.

Moraje has over 20 years of experience in counselling institutions across sectors, including technology, IT services, financial services, telecom, utilities, consumer and media on strategic, organisational and operational issues.

“Morajea¿s global business-building track record at McKinsey, experience in technology-led transformations, results orientation, and ability to inspire and lead teams make him a worthy candidate to accelerate our business transformation and evolve our culture,” said Quess Chairman Ajit Abraham Issac on the occasion.

Suraj’s priorities will be to drive the company’s strategic platform consolidation and accelerate technology-enabled transformation, while continuing to grow operating cash flow delivery.

Serving about 2,300 clients the world over, the $1.2-billion outsourcing firm has 377,000 employees across the country, North and South Americas, South East Asia and the Gulf region.

“Moraje’s experience will add value to our firm. We look forward to him to speed up with the company and share responsibilities to stakeholders,” Nag noted.

As a step-down subsidiary of the Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holding group, the Indian business services provider offering across sales, service, CRM (customer relationship management) O&M (operations and maintenance), facilities and administration process.

“Quess is a special organisation with commitment to shareholder value, track record of entrepreneurship and portfolio of businesses that each make associates’ lives better by providing skilling and work opportunities,” Moraje said in the statement.

–IANS

fb/rt