INDIA

Question paper leak: Telangana Governor seeks report from TSPSC

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday directed the State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to submit a report within 48 hours on the question paper leak.

Taking a serious note of the leakage of question papers for the exam conducted for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer in various departments, she sought a detailed report from the Commission.

She also asked the TSPSC to suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have transferred the paper leakage case to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Central Crime Station (CCS). Police Commissioner C.V. Anand issued an order, transferring the case from Begumbazar Police Station to SIT CCS.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime and SIT, will supervise the investigation.

In another development, a city court on Tuesday sent nine accused in the case to judicial custody for 14 days.

A day after arresting the accused, the police produced them before a magistrate.

The accused include two employees of TSPSC and a police constable.

TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy told reporters that they will take legal opinion on whether to cancel the exam or not.

The TSPSC had conducted the examination on March 5 for 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments. A total of 55,000 candidates had written the exam.

The TSPSC Chairman said the Commission was betrayed by those who were trusted. Stating that five employees of TSPSC were involved in the case, he said they would be dismissed from service.

Janardhan Reddy appealed to people not to believe rumours being spread on social media. He clarified that none of his children appear for Group-I exams conducted by the Commission. He was responding to allegations that the Group-I exam paper was also leaked to help his children who wrote the exam.

The TSPSC Chairman said it is a fact that TSPSC employee P. Praveen Kumar, one of the accused arrested in the paper leak case, had appeared in Group-I Prelims but it was not correct that 103 marks secured by him were the highest.

The Commission had lodged a complaint with the police when its officials found that someone hacked the computer system in which the question papers were stored.

The accused allegedly copied folders containing question papers of various exams from computers in the confidential section. The Commission already postponed recruitment examinations to posts of Town Planning Building Overseer scheduled on March 12 and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon scheduled to be held on March 15 and 16.

Praveen Kumar, who was working as Assistant Section Officer in the TSPSC and Rajasekhar Reddy, a network expert working on outsourcing basis in the TSPSC had struck a deal for Rs 10 lakh with other accused to leak the question paper.

20230314-225403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Archana Puran Singh enjoys ghevar amid reminiscing guests

    Kannada filmmaker Hari Santhosh to make Bollywood debut with ‘Puppy Love’

    Gr. Chennai warns people of middlemen at crematoriums

    Jaishankar deplores Mike Pompeo’s comments on Sushma Swaraj