SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Questions raised on England Test captain McCullum’s role promoting gambling firm

NewsWire
0
0

England’s Test coach Brendon McCullum has landed in trouble over his involvement with an online betting and gambling organisation with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) talking to him over his role, British media has reported.

McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, joined 22Bet as an ambassador in January and has appeared in advertisements online. This has raised the ire of authorities like the Problem Gambling Foundation.

“We are exploring the matter and are in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with 22Bet,” the ECB told the BBC on Thursday. “We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed.”

The BBC reported that the ECB had clarified that McCullum was not currently under investigation.

The ECB’s anti-discrimination code says “directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, facilitating or authorising any other party to enter into a bet about the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any match or competition” is an offence.

The code suggests such an offence would carry a minimum one-year period of “ineligibility”.

McCullum is described as an official ambassador for 22Bet India in the gambling company’s promotional material. The former Black Caps captain had tweeted to his 500,000-plus followers in January promoting 22Bet, but it has since been deleted.

20230414-132604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PCB hopes India will visit Pak in 2023 for Asia Cup

    Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal to retire from international cricket after...

    England made India forget how to play the third innings, indicates...

    Nitin Menon in list of 16 umpires for ICC T20 World...