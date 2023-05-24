BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Quick-commerce spurs gig jobs in India, 68% rise in delivery job seekers

With the expansion of quick-commerce services, the delivery jobs are back in demand in India and there was a 68 per cent rise in job seeker interest for delivery executive positions from April 2021 to April 2023, a report showed on Wednesday.

Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru top the list of cities with a total of 30 per cent job seeker interest in the past year, according to the report by leading job portal Indeed.

Job postings on the portal for delivery executives also shot up by 17 per cent in the same period.

There continues to be a trend for on-demand services for categories such as food, groceries, retail, and online shopping.

More recently, this demand peaked during sports events and match days, leading to the rising demand for delivery executives across cities.

“People are opting for side gigs in addition to their day jobs to increase personal income and contribute to the overall gig workforce in India,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

The growth of rental electric two-wheelers could be a contributing factor, with riders now being able to utilise vehicles on a need basis without blocking capital on down payments.

“We are receiving significant clicks on our platform across tier-2 cities,”Kumar added.

Chennai tops the list of cities with 11 per cent interest (platform clicks) for delivery-level jobs.

Tier 2 cities such as Ernakulam, Tiruchchirappalli, Madurai, Patna and Mohali contribute to 7 per cent clicks, the report mentioned.

