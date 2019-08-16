Quicker security check-in facility at Delhi airport’s T2

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) To provide hassle-free check-in to domestic passengers, the GMR-led Delhi International Airport (DIAL), the company which operates New Delhi’s IGI Airport, on Friday introduced an ‘Express’ security check-in facility at Terminal 2.

Accordingly, DIAL in collaboration with CISF, introduced the new security facility, which will enable domestic passengers travelling without check-in baggage to head straight towards the boarding area without getting into the check-in area.

“This facility will significantly reduce the load on the main security check-in area by diverting passengers carrying only hand baggage towards ‘Express Lane’,” DIAL said in a statement.

“It will ensure fast and seamless flow of the domestic passengers travelling without any check-in baggage.”

Additionally, Delhi airport has earmarked a dedicated space at terminal entry point of departure level for the new Express Check-in facility.

Currently, Delhi airport’s Terminal 2 handles about 45,000 domestic passengers daily of which, more than 13,000 passengers travel without any check-in baggage.

–IANS

